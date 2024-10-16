Soaring cost of childcare in the US becomes key issue in presidential election

LAS VEGAS: With child daycare costs in the United States rising at more than double the inflation rate, parents like Charlena Stokes are in a tight spot.

Day-to-day expenses grew difficult to balance for the single mother. Earlier this year, when the cost of living became too unbearable for her, she ended up in a housing programme for homeless mothers in Las Vegas with her two daughters.

“You’re trying to get groceries, you’re trying to find schooling for them, and then you’re trying to juggle work on top of that – and if you have school too, it’s a lot,” she told CNA.

Stokes said she was forced to leave her job when she could not afford childcare.

“It’s overwhelming. It seems like … I moved five steps forward and I’m pushed five steps back,” she added.

Figures from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development show that net childcare costs in America are the highest among all developed countries, accounting for 32 per cent of an average couple’s income.

Mothers are often forced to stay home instead to take care of their children, potentially undermining progress in gender equality.

As the Nov 5 presidential election approaches, American families told CNA that the cost of childcare is becoming a top issue for them and could affect who they vote for.