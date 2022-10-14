Children caught in Iran protests detained, face 'psychological centres'

NICOSIA, Cyprus: Dozens of Iranian children have been killed and hundreds detained after being caught up in protests over Mahsa Amini's death, with some of them even ending up in "psychological centres".

Iran has been rocked by nearly a month of demonstrations driven by public outrage over Amini's death after the morality police arrested her for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women. She had died while in custody, which put a spotlight on women's rights in Iran.

Fed up over the lack of change, the country's Gen Z teens have come of age and been credited for their bravery while facing off with the security forces.

"Iranian Zoomers are frustrated/angry with the status quo and aren't afraid to say it online and push outside the red lines" of the Islamic republic, tweeted Holly Dagres, an Iran specialist at the Atlantic Council think-tank.

Night after night, young women and schoolgirls have appeared on the streets with their hair exposed and fists raised, chanting "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator".