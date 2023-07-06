Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Seven children, two adults hurt as car hits UK school: Police
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Seven children, two adults hurt as car hits UK school: Police

Seven children, two adults hurt as car hits UK school: Police

The crash happened at Wilberforce House, part of the Study Prep school for girls, in Wimbledon (Photo: AFP/Henry Nicholls).

06 Jul 2023 09:23PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Nine people including seven children were injured, some believed critically, on Thursday (Jul 6) when a car collided with a primary school building in southwest London.

Police said they were not treating the incident at the private Study Prep girls' school in Wimbledon, as terror-related.

Local member of parliament Stephen Hammond told the BBC he understood that a number of the casualties were "being treated as critical", describing the crash as "extraordinarily distressing and tragic".

Aerial footage of the scene - not far from where the Wimbledon tennis tournament was taking place - showed a Land Rover car stopped at an angle against the wall of the modern school building.

The vehicle was in a grassed area near what appeared to be coloured play mats and a table.

The police, ambulance and fire service were all called to the scene on Camp Road, near Wimbledon Common, after the incident just before 9am GMT (5pm, Singapore time).

Witnesses and reporters on the spot said the road outside the school was a narrow one on which it would normally have been difficult to build up any speed.

The Study Prep school takes girls from aged four to 11. It is split into several sites, with the youngest pupils taught on Camp Road, near the Royal Wimbledon Golf Club.

Thursday was the last day of term for children aged four to eight, according to the school's website.

"Several people are being treated at the scene. We are not treating this incident as terror-related," the Met added in a statement.

"An investigation is underway to understand the full circumstances of what has taken place," it added.

The driver stopped at the scene and no arrests were made, it added.

Health Minister Steve Barclay said in a tweet he was being kept up to date with "the distressing incident".

"My thoughts are with those sadly injured and everyone who has been affected," he added.

Source: AFP/at

Related Topics

London schools children

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.