Chile declares emergency as wildfires kill at least 15

"All resources are available," Boric wrote. Among other things, the declaration means the armed forces will now get involved.



Alicia Cebrian, the director of the National Service for Disaster Prevention and Response, said most of the evacuations were in the Biobio cities of Penco and Lirquen, which have a combined population of around 60,000 people.



Images broadcast by local television showed the flames in both cities, with charred cars in the streets.



Wildfires have severely impacted south-central Chile in recent years.



In February 2024, several fires broke out simultaneously near the city of Vina del Mar, northwest of Santiago, resulting in 138 deaths, according to the public prosecutor's office.



About 16,000 people were affected by those fires, authorities said.