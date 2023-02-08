Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Chile heat wave could further fan the flames of deadly wildfires
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Chile heat wave could further fan the flames of deadly wildfires

Chile heat wave could further fan the flames of deadly wildfires
Firefighters work to extinguish a wildfire in Quillon, Chile, on Feb 7, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado)
Chile heat wave could further fan the flames of deadly wildfires
A wildfire burns areas in Quillon, Chile, on Feb 7, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado)
Chile heat wave could further fan the flames of deadly wildfires
Firefighters attend a wildfire in Quillon, Chile, on Feb 7, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado)
Chile heat wave could further fan the flames of deadly wildfires
A firefighter walks past a wildfire in Quillon, Chile, on Feb 7, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado)
Chile heat wave could further fan the flames of deadly wildfires
A wildfire burns areas in Quillon, Chile, on Feb 7, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado)
08 Feb 2023 04:11AM (Updated: 08 Feb 2023 04:11AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

QUILLON, Chile: Chilean authorities on Tuesday (Feb 7) warned of a "very complex" situation as a new heat wave in the country's south-central region threatened to further fan the flames of dangerous forest fires that have already left 26 dead.

Over 290,000 hectares (716,606 acres) have been ravaged by fires this season and forecasts for higher temperatures stretching from Santiago to the southern regions that have been the focal point of the flames have raised concerns about the current 81 active fires.

Another 169 fires are under control.

High temperatures are forecast through Friday and could rise above 35 degrees Celsius (95°F) in the central Maule y Ñuble regions "creating a very complex situation in terms of weather," Deputy Interior Minister Manuel Monsalve told reporters.

Monsalve said international fire brigades from Colombia and Mexico were arriving to offer assistance. He said 15 people had been arrested for possible links to starting the fires, several of them for activities such as welding or burning clothing and animal wool.

Air quality in the affected areas has deteriorated significantly due to the smoke from the fires, said Health Minister Ximena Aguilera.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Chile

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.