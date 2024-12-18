Chile's giant 'living fossil' frog faces threat from climate change and humans

SANTIAGO: A giant frog species that hopped alongside dinosaurs and is considered a "living fossil" is now losing ground in its native Chile as climate change and human intervention damage its habitat.

The Calyptocephallela gayi, or Helmeted Water Toad, is one of the largest frogs in the world, growing up to over 30cm in length and weighing up to 1kg.

The amphibian has seen little genetic variation for millions of years, but now its future is at risk, scientists say.

"It's sad that a species that managed to coexist with dinosaurs, that managed to resist a mass extinction, is now threatened by human beings," said Melissa Cancino, a veterinarian and founder of Proyecto Anfibia, a group dedicated to amphibian research and education in Chile.