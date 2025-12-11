China and Brazil create joint space laboratory, despite US pressure

BEIJING: China and Brazil have begun building a joint laboratory for space technologies, Chinese state-owned defence electronics firm CETC said on Tuesday (Dec 10), deepening scientific ties as the two countries push ahead with a major telescope project in South America.

The growing cooperation contrasts with recent US pressure on Latin American countries to cut or minimise ties with China, including in space.

Two Chinese telescope projects in Chile and Argentina have been frozen since US President Donald Trump returned to the White House, as leaders in the region seek to curry favour and avoid punishing tariff rates.

US officials have described these Chinese telescopes as tools that could be used by Beijing to increase its surveillance capabilities over American soil and Washington's activities in a region it considers crucial for homeland defence.

China has responded by accusing Washington of interference and politicising scientific cooperation.

CETC's Network Communications Research Institute signed an agreement with Brazil's Federal University of Campina Grande and the Federal University of Paraíba to establish the China-Brazil Joint Laboratory for Radio Astronomy Technology.