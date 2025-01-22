China and US partners are moving closer as Trump returns to the White House

BEIJING: China's relations are starting to improve with Japan, India and other countries that former US President Joe Biden courted, just as Donald Trump brings his more unilateralist approach back to the White House.

The change of leadership in Washington on Monday (Jan 20) could be an opportunity for China, which has long railed against Biden's strategy of building partnerships with “like-minded countries” aimed at countering its growing influence.

Biden reinvigorated a grouping known as the Quad - the United States, India, Japan and Australia. China's relations with all three of those US partners are improving, as are its ties with Britain. The durability of Biden’s legacy is now in question. During his first term, Trump didn’t hesitate to challenge traditional US partners.

“It is possible that Trump may drift away from US allies, making them pay more attention to China’s role and in fact it has provided a chance for China’s diplomacy,” said Wu Xinbo, dean of the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai. “I think we should grasp the chance.”

But US National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said that Trump “has a record of rallying the world toward a more competitive stance with China”. Trump agreed to a Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy that Japan introduced during his first term and backed excluding Chinese companies from telecom networks in the US and many of its partners.

And on Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio - hours after he was sworn in - met with the foreign ministers of Australia, India and Japan in Washington, a move that suggested engaging the Quad countries and countering China’s influence will remain a priority for Trump.