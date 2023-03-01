Logo
World

China to work with Belarus to promote bilateral relations: State media
World

China to work with Belarus to promote bilateral relations: State media

China to work with Belarus to promote bilateral relations: State media
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia on Feb 17, 2023. (File Photo: Kremlin via Reuters/Sputnik/Vladimir Astapkovich)
01 Mar 2023 08:40PM (Updated: 01 Mar 2023 08:40PM)
BEIJING : China President Xi Jinping said the country is willing to work with Belarus to promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations at the highest level, state media reported on Wednesday (Mar 1).

Xi also said China and Belarus should support each other in "safeguarding their own core interests, oppose interference by external forces in internal affairs, and safeguard the sovereignty and political security of the two countries".

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko was in Beijing attending several state meetings. The two heads of state signed a joint statement firming up the further development of an "all-weather" and comprehensive strategic partnership between the countries, according to state media.

In September last year, Xi and Lukashenko announced an "all-weather" strategic partnership, in a step-up in bilateral ties. China signed a "no limits" partnership with close Belarus ally Russia just before Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago.

On Wednesday, China and Belarus also signed a number of bilateral cooperation documents in economy and trade, industry, agriculture, science and technology, health, tourism and sports, Xinhua News reported.

Source: Reuters/at

Related Topics

Belarus China bilateral relations

