China mulls bill to tackle workplace discrimination against women

BEIJING: Chinese lawmakers are discussing new rules to prevent workplace discrimination and sexual harassment against women amid a string of high-profile cases in recent months.

A draft bill published on Friday (Dec 24) includes a ban on employers stating gender preferences on job ads and quizzing female applicants about their marital or pregnancy status - a common practice that has been criticised for decades.

Rapid economic growth in the past four decades coupled with the one-child rule has opened up more educational and employment opportunities for Chinese women.

But women's participation in the workforce has dropped, due to gender-based filtering when hiring and as more women care for families amid a severe shortage of affordable childcare options.

A report by Human Rights Watch in June found that one in five civil service job postings in 2019 specified a preference for male applicants.

Earlier this month, e-commerce giant Alibaba group fired a female staffer who had accused a manager of sexual assault.

The report also says that it was a common practice for employers including schools to force female staff to sign contracts promising not to get pregnant for several years as a pre-condition for being hired.

The proposed new rules come amid concerns that China's new three-child rule could make employers even more reluctant to hire women and as officials crack down on the local #MeToo movement after a string of cases that led to a public outcry over sexual assault in the workplace.

Earlier this month, e-commerce giant Alibaba group fired a female staffer who had accused a manager of sexual assault.