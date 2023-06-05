China can play role in ending Ukraine war as it has ‘a lot of influence’ on Russia: EU’s top diplomat

SINGAPORE: Beijing has a role to play in ending the Ukraine war due to its significant influence on Moscow, the European Union’s (EU) top diplomat said on Sunday (June 4).

The EU’s High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security Josep Borrell met with China’s defence minister Li Shangfu on the final day of the Shangri-La Dialogue, in a surprise high-level bilateral meeting between both delegations.

It was the first time the two met face-to-face, after General Li took over as China’s Minister of National Defence two months ago.