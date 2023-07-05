China cancels planned trip by Europe's top diplomat Borrell

China has cancelled a trip by European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell scheduled for next week, an EU spokesperson said on Tuesday (Jul 4).

BEIJING:

No reasons were given for the cancellation, which comes as Europe seeks to reduce risks created by its close economic relationship with China, which Brussels has dubbed an "economic competitor and a systemic rival".

"Unfortunately, we were informed by the Chinese counterparts that the envisaged dates next week are no longer possible and we must now look for alternatives," spokesperson Nabila Massrali told Reuters in a written statement on Tuesday.

A spokesman for China's foreign ministry declined to say why this visit was cancelled when asked at a daily briefing in Beijing on Wednesday, but did not write off hopes of another attempt at a visit.

"We welcome High Level Representative Borrell to visit China at the earliest time convenient to both sides," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters.