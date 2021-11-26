China 'condemns the violence' in Solomon Islands

BEIJING: China said on Friday (Nov 26) it condemned rioting in the Solomon Islands and would ensure the safety of its citizens there, after a third day of protests against the Pacific nation's pro-Beijing leader.
"China ... condemns the violence that has caused severe damage and property losses," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters, adding Beijing will "safeguard the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens and institutions".
The explosion of violence is partly a result of frustrations at Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's government, as well as long-running animosity between residents of the country's most populous island Malaita and the central government.
Malaita residents have long complained that their island is neglected by the central government - and divisions intensified when Sogavare abruptly switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing instead of Taiwan in 2019.
The struggle for influence between China and Taiwan in the Pacific has long been fought out on the islands, which have a small Chinese community.
The latest violence in the capital Honiara was reportedly started by protesters who travelled from Malaita with locals then joining in.
Chinese businesses have been attacked by rioters and looters in the past, and the capital's Chinatown district was targeted this week.
Zhao said on Friday that the "establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the Solomon Islands conforms to the trend of the times and is a correct choice that can stand the test of history".
Since diplomatic ties were established, he said relations between the two had made "remarkable progress" while "practical cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results".
HONIARA IMPOSES CURFEW
A night-time curfew entered into force in the Solomon Islands' restive capital Honiara on Friday, after the prime minister's home came under attack and swathes of the city reduced to smouldering ruins.
Police fired warning shots and tear gas to scatter rioters who marched on the house of Sogavare in the east of the usually sleepy seaside capital.
The mob set fire to at least one nearby building before being driven back towards the city centre, AFP reporters witnessed.
Later, freshly arrived Australian police and soldiers moved to restore order, protecting critical infrastructure and providing a highly visible and heavily armed presence on the streets.
The roughly 100 Australian peacekeepers arrived overnight, just hours after Sogavare begged neighbours for urgent help.
As rain fell in the early evening, local authorities moved to stamp out the embers of violence, declaring a night-time curfew in Honiara that will remain in force "until revoked".
In an address to the nation Sogavare told citizens the Solomons had been "brought to its knees" by the rioting, but vowed to resist calls for his resignation.