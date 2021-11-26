China 'condemns the violence' in Solomon Islands

BEIJING: China said on Friday (Nov 26) it condemned rioting in the Solomon Islands and would ensure the safety of its citizens there, after a third day of protests against the Pacific nation's pro-Beijing leader.

"China ... condemns the violence that has caused severe damage and property losses," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters, adding Beijing will "safeguard the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens and institutions".

The explosion of violence is partly a result of frustrations at Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's government, as well as long-running animosity between residents of the country's most populous island Malaita and the central government.

Malaita residents have long complained that their island is neglected by the central government - and divisions intensified when Sogavare abruptly switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing instead of Taiwan in 2019.

The struggle for influence between China and Taiwan in the Pacific has long been fought out on the islands, which have a small Chinese community.