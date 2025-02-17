China, Cook Islands sign action plan for partnership deal

BEIJING: China and the Cook Islands signed an action plan last week for a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday (Feb 17), giving further details about a deal expected to raise concerns in New Zealand.

New Zealand, a US partner which has constitutional ties with the Cook Islands, has expressed wariness about Beijing's growing presence in the South Pacific amid fears it could destabilise Western influence.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents, including the action plan, last week in the northeastern Chinese city of Harbin, ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters.

The action plan will provide a roadmap for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of economy and environment, culture, society and other areas, Guo said during a regular press conference.

The cooperation between China and the Cook Islands is not aimed at any third party, nor should it be interfered with by any third party, he added.

The Cook Islands, a self-governing Pacific country halfway between New Zealand and Hawaii, can interact with the international community as an independent state. But New Zealand provides budget support and commits to defend the island nation, whose people are New Zealand citizens.