China criticises Australian, Canadian warships in Taiwan Strait

BEIJING: China said on Saturday (Sep 6) that its military had monitored the passage of Australian and Canadian warships through the Taiwan Strait, criticising their presence in the sensitive waterway as "causing trouble".
Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory and asserts jurisdiction over the strait that separates the self-ruled island from mainland China.
"On Sep 6, the Canadian frigate Quebec and the Australian destroyer Brisbane transited the Taiwan Strait, causing trouble and provoking," said Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command.
The PLA "organised naval and air forces to monitor and supervise their entire transits, effectively responding and handling the situation", Shi said.
'WRONG SIGNALS'
"The actions of Canada and Australia send the wrong signals and increase security risks," he added.
Chinese troops, he said, "remain on high alert at all times, resolutely safeguarding national sovereignty and security and regional peace and stability".
China has not ruled out the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, and has stepped up deployments of fighter jets and naval vessels around the island in recent years. Taipei rejects Beijing's sovereignty claim.
The United States frequently sends ships through the Taiwan Strait, and several Western allies have followed suit with regular, but less common, transits.
In June, China criticised the United Kingdom for sending a navy patrol vessel through the waterway, saying it "undermined peace and stability".