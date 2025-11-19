China powers ahead in global battery race as US scrambles to catch up

FREMONT, California: China has built an almost unassailable lead in the global battery industry, and analysts say the United States now trails by nearly a decade in a sector critical to the world’s clean energy transition.

In the Californian city of Fremont, Amprius Technologies is one of several American companies striving to close that gap.

Engineers in its Silicon Valley headquarters design lithium-ion batteries that use silicon anodes, a lightweight material that can, for example, double the flight time of drones.

The manufacturing firm runs a pilot line at the facility to build and refine new products at a small scale.