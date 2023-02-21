China 'deeply concerned' over Ukraine conflict, vows to 'promote dialogue'

BEIJING: China's foreign minister said on Tuesday (Feb 21) that Beijing is "deeply concerned" about the conflict in Ukraine, which is "intensifying and even getting out of control".

Beijing will "work with the international community to promote dialogue and consultation, address the concerns of all parties and seek common security", Qin Gang said in a speech on global security in the Chinese capital.

China has said it will publish a proposal this week aimed at finding a "political solution" to the Ukraine crisis, as the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of its neighbour looms on Feb 24.

Qin said on Tuesday that Beijing would "continue to promote peace talks" and "offer Chinese wisdom for the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, and work with the international community to promote dialogue and consultation, address the concerns of all parties and seek common security".

"At the same time, we urge the countries concerned to stop adding fuel to the fire as soon as possible, to stop shifting the blame to China," Qin said, following United States claims that Beijing may be considering sending arms to Moscow - allegations China has denied.