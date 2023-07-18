China's defence minister, Kissinger hold talks on Sino-US relations

BEIJING: The United States should exercise sound strategic judgment in dealing with China, China's defence minister Li Shangfu said while meeting veteran US diplomat Henry Kissinger in Beijing on Tuesday (Jul 18).

China has been committed to building stable, predictable and constructive Sino-US relations, and hopes the United States can work with it to promote the healthy development of relations between their two militaries, the defence ministry quoted Li as saying.

Li's remarks followed recent visits to China by senior US officials, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, which aimed to smooth over tensions between the two superpowers.

The talks took place as high-level defence dialogue between China and the United States remains frozen and military deployments across East Asia intensify.

Li's meeting with Kissinger expounded on Sino-US relations. He said "some people on the US side have failed to move in the same direction as the Chinese side, resulting in China-United States relations hovering at a low point since the establishment of diplomatic relations," according to a statement from China's Defence Ministry.