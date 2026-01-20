Long-delayed decision due on Chinese mega-embassy in London

LONDON: The UK government on Tuesday (Jan 20) is due to rule on plans for a sprawling Chinese mega-embassy in central London, amid security concerns and ahead of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's expected visit to China.

Beijing's proposal for a new embassy on the historic site of the former Royal Mint - a stone's throw from the Tower of London - has been dogged by delays since China bought it in 2018.

If the relocation from its current site in London's upmarket Marylebone area is approved, it would be the largest embassy complex in the UK by area, and one of the largest embassies in the heart of a Western capital.

But the move has faced fierce opposition from residents, rights groups and critics of China's ruling Communist Party who fear the site could be used to surveil and harass dissidents.

The embassy proposal has proved to be particularly sensitive domestically, and appears to be a sticking point in bilateral ties as well.

The UK's plans to redevelop its own embassy in China are also reportedly being held up.

Starmer is expected to visit China later this month, according to British media - although the trip has not yet been confirmed by Downing Street - as he tries to reset ties with the economic powerhouse.

If it goes ahead, it would be the first visit by a UK prime minister since 2018, after ties between London and Beijing fell to new lows under the previous Conservative government.

But the embassy plans, domestic furore over a collapsed case against two British men accused of spying for China, and the conviction of media mogul and British citizen Jimmy Lai in Hong Kong on two national security charges could make for an eventful first visit for Starmer.

While UK media reported that the development is likely to receive the green light this week, a refusal would not go down well in China.

When the decision was postponed once again in December, China's foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said Beijing was "deeply concerned" and "strongly dissatisfied".

Meanwhile, Starmer, last month acknowledged that while China provided significant economic opportunities for the UK, it also posed "real national security threats".