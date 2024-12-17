Embassy plans add to UK headaches in resetting China ties

LONDON: As Britain's new Labour government bids to reset long-fraught ties with China amid a suspected spy scandal, another issue could mar relations: Beijing's controversial plans to open the largest embassy in the UK.

China has for several years been trying to relocate its embassy, currently in the British capital's upmarket Marylebone district, to a sprawling historic site in the shadow of the Tower of London.

The move east to the complex opposite the UNESCO World Heritage site housing the Tower and adjacent to the iconic Tower Bridge has sparked fierce opposition from nearby residents, rights groups, China hawks and others.

Already rejected by local officials, it now appears to be a key issue in bilateral ties, and featured in early talks between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. It comes amid a new row over allegations of suspected spying by a Chinese businessman with links to Prince Andrew.

The British leader, elected in July, wants more engagement with Beijing, following years of deteriorating relations over various issues, in particular China's rights crackdown in Hong Kong.

Last month Starmer became the first UK prime minister since 2018 to meet Xi, when the pair held talks at the G20 in Brazil.