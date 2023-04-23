Logo
World

France, Baltic states dismayed after China envoy questions Ukraine sovereignty
Chinese Ambassador in France Lu Shaye attends the MEDEF union summer forum renamed La Rencontre des Entrepreneurs de France, LaREF, at the Paris Longchamp Racecourse in Paris, France, Aug 29, 2019. (File photo: Reuters/Benoit Tessier)

23 Apr 2023 04:02PM (Updated: 23 Apr 2023 04:02PM)
PARIS: France and the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania expressed dismay after China's ambassador in Paris questioned the sovereignty of former Soviet countries like Ukraine.

Asked about his position on whether Crimea is part of Ukraine or not, Chinese ambassador Lu Shaye said in an interview aired on French television on Friday (Apr 21) that historically it was part of Russia and had been offered to Ukraine by former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.

"These ex-USSR countries don't have actual status in international law because there is no international agreement to materialise their sovereign status," Shaye added.

France responded on Sunday by stating its "full solidarity" with all the allied countries affected, which it said had acquired their independence "after decades of oppression".

"On Ukraine specifically, it was internationally recognised within borders including Crimea in 1991 by the entire international community, including China," a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that China will have to clarify whether these comments reflect its position or not.

The three Baltic states, all formerly part of the Soviet Union, reacted along the same lines as France.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters/zl

