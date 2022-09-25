China FM calls on Russia, Ukraine not to let war 'spill over'

UNITED NATIONS: China on Saturday (Sep 24) at the United Nations urged Russia and Ukraine not to let effects of their war "spill over" and called for a diplomatic resolution.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stopped short of robustly supporting the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, nominally an ally of Beijing.

"We call on all parties concerned to keep the crisis from spilling over and to protect the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries," Wang said.

He called for "fair and pragmatic" peace talks to resolve all global issues.

"China supports all efforts conducive to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis. The pressing priority is to facilitate talks for peace," Wang said.

"The fundamental solution is to address the legitimate security concerns of all parties and build a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture."