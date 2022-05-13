With China in focus, Biden plans US$150 million commitment to ASEAN leaders

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will open a gathering of Southeast Asian leaders with a promise to spend US$150 million on their infrastructure, security, pandemic preparedness and other efforts aimed at countering the influence of rival China.

On Thursday (May 12), Biden starts a two-day summit with the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Washington with a dinner for the leaders at the White House before talks at the State Department on Friday.

His administration hopes the efforts will show the countries that Washington remains focused on the Indo-Pacific and the long-term challenge of China, which it views at the country's main competitor, despite the war in Ukraine.

In November alone, China pledged US$1.5 billion in development assistance to ASEAN countries over three years to fight COVID and fuel economic recovery.

"We need to step up our game in Southeast Asia," a senior US administration official told reporters. "We are not asking countries to make a choice between the United States and China. We want to make clear, though, that the United States seeks stronger relationships."

The new financial commitment includes a US$40 million investment in infrastructure intended to help decarbonise the region's power supply and US$60 million in maritime security as well as some US$15 million in health funding to aid in early detection of COVID-19 and other respiratory pandemics, an official said. Additional funding will help the countries develop digital economy and artificial intelligence laws.

The US Coast Guard will also deploy a ship to the region to help local fleets counter what Washington and countries in the region have described as China's illegal fishing.

Still, the commitments pale in comparison to China's deep ties and influence in the region.

Biden is working on more initiatives involving the region, including an infrastructure investment project called Build Back Better World and an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF). But neither are finalized yet and are not expected to feature prominently in the announcements at this meeting.

The summit marks the first time that ASEAN's leaders gather as a group at the White House and their first meeting hosted by a US president since 2016.