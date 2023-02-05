China has reasons to keep cool after US downs suspected spy balloon: Analysts

BEIJING/HONG KONG: China may respond to the US shooting down its suspected spy balloon after warning of "serious repercussions", but analysts say any move will likely be finely calibrated to keep from worsening ties that both sides have been seeking to repair.

Regional analysts and diplomats are closely watching China's response after a US fighter jet shot down the balloon - which Beijing says was an errant weather-monitoring craft - in the Atlantic off South Carolina on Saturday (Feb 4).

China on Sunday condemned the attack as an "overreaction", saying it reserved the right to use the necessary means to deal with "similar situations", without elaborating.

Some analysts said they will be scrutinising the seas and skies of East Asia for signs of tension, given growing deployments of ships and aircraft from China and from the US and its allies.

But while bilateral tension has risen in the past few days over the balloon incident, Beijing and Washington have been seeking to improve ties.

The discovery of the balloon in the upper atmosphere above North America prompted the US to postpone a visit to Beijing this week by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. That trip had resulted from a November summit between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping.

Both sides are widely seen as keen to stabilise relations after a turbulent few years, with the Biden administration leery of tensions descending into conflict and Xi eyeing a recovery for the world's second-largest economy after a severe COVID-19 slump.

The path of rebuilding US-China relations likely remains on track, said Zhao Tong, a senior fellow at the China office of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a visiting researcher at Princeton University.

"The two sides still have a shared strong interest in stabilising and responsibly managing the bilateral relationship," Zhao told Reuters.