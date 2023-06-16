China calls European Parliament's Hong Kong resolutions 'publicity stunt'

HONG KONG: China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong said resolutions passed by the European Parliament on Thursday (Jun 15) related to the Chinese-controlled territory were a "despicable act" and "trampled" on the principles of international law.

The European Parliament's resolution titled "The deterioration of fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong, notably the case of Jimmy Lai" urged Hong Kong's government to release and drop charges against the pro-democracy tycoon and other activists.

It also called for the European Council to introduce "targeted sanctions" against city leader John Lee and other officials "responsible for the ongoing crackdown on human rights in Hong Kong". It did not elaborate on what the sanctions should be.

The United States sanctioned Lee in 2020 for what they said was his role in cracking down on political freedoms in the city after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong in June that year.

The law punishes secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

China said the resolution, which was adopted with 483 votes in favour, 9 against and 42 abstentions, was "doomed to fail".