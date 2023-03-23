Can China be an effective mediator to end the Russia-Ukraine war?

China is looking to paint itself as a global power promoting peace, while deflecting criticism that it is siding with Russia in the Ukraine crisis, even if its middleman role remains questionable, said analysts.

This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met for closely-watched talks in Moscow earlier this week.

The summit was largely a display of unity against the West, with both sides expressing concerns about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) expansion in Asia and deepening a strategic partnership that has grown closer since Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine.

But there was little signal of a breakthrough to end the fighting in Ukraine, said observers.

“There's no actual action. There's no substance,” said Associate Professor Li Mingjiang, provost’s chair in international relations at the Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS).