China launches WTO dispute over Trump tariffs

GENEVA: China has launched a dispute at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Chinese goods, the Geneva-based body said on Wednesday.

Trump on Saturday ordered tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China, demanding they staunch the flow of fentanyl - and illegal immigrants in the case of Canada and Mexico - but later froze tariffs against the two North American countries.

China, which Trump subjected to a tariff of 10 per cent on goods exports, had vowed to challenge the step at the WTO.

In a statement cited by the WTO, China's government said the measures appeared to be inconsistent with US obligations under the agreement that led to the creation of the trade body.

"China reserves the right to raise additional measures and claims regarding the matters identified herein during the course of consultations and in any future request for the establishment of a panel," the Chinese statement said.