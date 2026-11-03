China calls for Mideast dialogue in talks with Iran, Saudi, Oman

BEIJING: China stepped up diplomatic efforts on Monday (Nov 2) to resolve the Middle East crisis, urging a return to the negotiating table in back-to-back meetings with Iranian, Omani and Saudi officials in Beijing.



The meetings come days after US President Donald Trump issued a fresh war threat more than eight months into the conflict, which was triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran and has at times spilled over into neighbouring countries.



Beijing supports Tehran in "safeguarding its own sovereignty and security", Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Ali Bagheri Kani, the deputy secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, according to a Chinese statement.



Wang later called for dialogue to end the conflict "while safeguarding regional energy security and the safety of shipping lanes", as he met with Saudi National Security Adviser Musaad bin Mohammad al-Aiban.



China, a top economic partner of Iran, has long sought a detente in the months-long conflict that has disrupted global shipping.



Trump said on Saturday that the United States had knocked out much of Iran's military but still has to "take care of" one or two targets, with Tehran warning of reprisals if attacked.



"All parties should ... in a spirit of reason and pragmatism, focus on a political solution rather than once again resorting to armed conflict," Wang told Bagheri Kani, according to the statement.



China's foreign ministry had not previously announced the visit by Bagheri Kani to Beijing.