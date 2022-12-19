'New normal' of China's military push across Taiwan Strait could spin out of control: Analysts

SINGAPORE: The "new normal" of China’s incursions across the imaginary median line down the Taiwan Strait could spin out of control and strain already tense relations between both sides, analysts said on Monday (Dec 19).

China’s violations of the so-called centre line with Taiwan surged this year, after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defied warnings from Beijing and visited the island in August to show support for its leadership.

China responded promptly and strongly, with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) staging massive war games around Taiwan.

Since then, China’s military activities around the island have intensified, with the PLA routinely pushing planes and vessels across the Taiwan Strait, observers told CNA’s Asia First.

CHINA'S MEDIAN LINE VIOLATIONS

“China has now normalised the crossing of the median line,” said International Crisis Group China fellow Ivy Kwek, adding that the line has been a tacit agreement between the two sides.

By crossing the middle line, military aircraft from China can get much closer to Taiwan, which reduces the response time of (Taiwan’s) air force and in turn “increases the risk of escalation and untoward incidents between the two militaries”, she added.

“This situation is even more precarious if we consider that there is currently no crisis management mechanism between (China) and Taiwan, which might lead to a high chance of miscalculation of each other's intention.”

Beijing “did not let a good crisis go to waste”, and instead capitalised on Ms Pelosi's visit by increasing its patrols around Taiwan, said former US National Security Council official Paul Haenle.

“Now they have a more continuous and persistent presence around Taiwan, which gives their PLA, their Chinese military, some advantages that can help to sort of wear down Taiwan's operational capabilities, put pressure on Taiwan, and they can expand and contract this pressure without now eliciting as much of a response from the US and other regional actors," he said.