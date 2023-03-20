How will China's military respond as US pivots to bigger Asia-Pacific presence?

China is expected to shore up its defences to restrict other forces off its coast as the United States prepares to expand its military presence in other countries in the region, according to one analyst.

Beijing might also try to pressure some Southeast Asian countries to keep their distance from the US, two analysts said.

The assessment came after US President Joe Biden, citing China as a “pacing challenge”, requested a US defence budget of US$866 billion for 2024, of which US$842 billion would be earmarked for the Pentagon.

If granted, it would be the biggest peacetime budget of its kind and a 3.2 per cent increase over the previous year.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the new budget would make “major investments” to “sustain” the country’s military advantage over China.

To retain that advantage, the US Indo-Pacific Command is seeking to boost Washington’s deterrence abilities against Beijing, including new weapons, new infrastructure and closer relationships with allies in the region.

Those relationships were highlighted on Monday with Biden’s trip to California to announce the sale of nuclear submarines to Australia, a move China has strongly opposed.

But China is also ramping up military spending, announcing at its annual legislative session earlier this month that spending on defence would rise by 7.6 per cent to 1.55 trillion yuan (US$224.8 billion).