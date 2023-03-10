‘China is not our enemy’: Protesters interrupt US House committee hearing on Chinese Communist Party

Viewers tuning in to last week’s carefully choreographed hearing of the US select committee on the Chinese Communist Party got a jolt when two protesters interrupted an almost unbroken stream of tough-on-Beijing rhetoric – a disruption all the more striking given recent bipartisan cooperation on China in Washington.

The highly anticipated evening event convened by the newly formed House panel, itself a reflection of alarm within the American government about China’s rise, was but one of about a dozen congressional hearings this year devoted wholly or in large part to the threat posed by Beijing.

Less than half an hour after committee chair Mike Gallagher framed the US struggle with China as “existential”, a woman dressed in pink held up a sign bearing the words “China is not our enemy”.

“I hate to interrupt,” she interjected as star witness and former US national security adviser Lieutenant General HR McMaster spoke. Most of her words were drowned out by McMaster’s remarks, but phrases like “we need cooperation, not competition” made it through to the prime-time audience.

Seconds after law enforcement ushered her out of the room, a man stood up holding a “Stop Asian hate” sign.

“This committee is about sabre-rattling,” the protester declared. “It’s not about peace. We need cooperation.”

As the second protester was led away, McMaster said the outbursts showed “the effect that the United Front Work Department has had”, referring to the Chinese Communist Party group responsible for liaising with non-party entities.

They signalled a “curriculum of self-loathing”, he stated, reinforcing “the idea that America is the problem in the world and only if America disengages, or in this case, becomes more passive, things will get better”.

The woman was later identified as Olivia DiNucci, an organiser with Code Pink, a women-led anti-war group that made its name advocating against the Iraq war. The man was identified by Code Pink as Hector M, a Washington DC resident and friend of DiNucci.

While Code Pink stands out for its confrontational methods, the group joins a small but growing list of actors publicly calling for increased dialogue between the US and China to reduce the risk of bilateral conflict.

Among their ranks is the Quincy Institute, a think tank founded in 2019 to “expose the dangerous consequences of an overly militarised American foreign policy”. Others include a group of senior American business and policy leaders convened last year by CV Starr & Co CEO Maurice Greenberg, as well as a “China and global business” platform launched last week by media company Semafor.

“The dynamic now that’s going on between both sides is very corrosive, and is really jeopardising the chance for continued stability and peace in Asia,” said Michael Swaine, a senior fellow at Quincy who spent almost two decades researching US-China relations at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

And the costs of conflict are likely high, according to Jessica Chen Weiss, a political scientist at Cornell University who has joined high-profile media commentators like Fareed Zakaria in urging less inflammatory rhetoric towards China. At a recent Foreign Policy event, she argued that a conflict in Taiwan “would devastate the global economy and probably lead to the deaths of many on the island”.

These newer efforts to improve dialogue build on the long-standing work of organisations like the National Committee on US-China Relations, founded in 1966 to promote bilateral cooperation and understanding, which have seen their voices crowded out in recent years.