China opposes New Zealand's accusations of foreign interference

WELLINGTON: China said on Friday (Aug 11) that it was "strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed" the accusations by New Zealand of foreign interference.

New Zealand said on Friday it is aware of intelligence activity linked to China in and against the island nation and the Pacific region.

"This is a complex intelligence concern for New Zealand," the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS) said in its annual report.

The Chinese embassy in Wellington said the Chinese government was conducting "normal" exchanges with overseas citizens in accordance with international law.

China hopes relevant countries can create an open, inclusive and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese citizens overseas and local Chinese, the embassy said in a statement.

The accusations levelled against China are the latest in a string of recent comments from the New Zealand government outlining concerns about China's assertive behaviour and its destabilising impact.

New Zealand, part of the Five Eyes intelligence and security alliance that includes Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States, has historically taken a more conciliatory approach towards China, its biggest trading partner, but in recent months has more often raised concerns publicly about the country's actions.