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China's Xi meets Pakistan PM Sharif as Iran war looms
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World

China's Xi meets Pakistan PM Sharif as Iran war looms

China has said it would work with Pakistan to "make positive contributions to the early restoration of peace and stability in the Middle East".

China's Xi meets Pakistan PM Sharif as Iran war looms

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attend a meeting at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China on May 25, 2026. (Photo: Pool via Reuters/Tingshu Wang)

25 May 2026 05:49PM (Updated: 25 May 2026 05:57PM)
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BEIJING: China's leader Xi Jinping met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing on Monday (May 25), state media reported, as diplomatic efforts by several countries to formally end the Iran war drag on.

The high-level meeting, reported by state news agency Xinhua, followed Sharif's talks earlier in the day with Premier Li Qiang, the country's number-two leader.

Sharif is accompanied on his trip to China by army chief Asim Munir, Islamabad's key negotiator between the United States and Iran, Pakistan television showed on Monday.

Details on the discussions were not immediately published by Chinese state media.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China on May 25, 2026. (Photo: Pool via Reuters/Tingshu Wang)

Pakistan has emerged as a central mediator between the United States and Iran, hosting historic face-to-face talks last month that failed to yield a lasting agreement.

China has played a quieter role, shepherding phone calls and meetings with officials of affected Gulf countries.

Speaking to Chinese leaders in Beijing alongside Munir, Sharif said "the world is passing through a critical moment", Pakistan's state-run PTV channel showed.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China on May 25, 2026. (Photo: Pool via Reuters/Tingshu Wang)

"Pakistan has played a sincere role to mediate between US and Iran. Field marshal was in Tehran and did not want to miss this great visit," Sharif said.

"Things are moving in the right direction. I would like to thank China's support to promote peace."

Related:

Sharif kicked off his four-day official visit to China in Hangzhou in eastern Zhejiang province on Saturday.

It follows a visit by Munir to Tehran on Friday and Saturday alongside Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi as part of ongoing mediation efforts to end the war.

China has said it would work with Pakistan to "make positive contributions to the early restoration of peace and stability in the Middle East".

Pakistan hosted in April the only direct negotiations between US and Iranian officials to take place since the war began.

Munir was at the centre of the action during that round of talks, greeting both delegations on their arrival and displaying bonhomie with US Vice President JD Vance.

But the talks ultimately failed, with Iran accusing the United States of making "excessive demands".

Source: AFP/dy

Related Topics

China Pakistan Xi Jinping Shehbaz Sharif War on Iran
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