China's Xi Jinping arrives in Peru for APEC summit, Biden meeting

LIMA: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Peru on Thursday (Nov 14) for an Asia-Pacific summit where he will meet US counterpart Joe Biden under the shadow of a looming trade war with the incoming administration of Donald Trump.

Xi arrived at an air base outside the capital Lima hours before the expected touchdown of Biden on the eve of a two-day heads of state meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) grouping.

Biden and Xi are due to hold a bilateral Saturday, in what a US administration official said will likely be the last meeting between the sitting leaders of the world's largest economies before Biden hands the reins back to Trump.

APEC, created in 1989 with the goal of regional trade liberalisation, brings together 21 economies that jointly represent about 60 per cent of world GDP and over 40 per cent of global commerce.

On Thursday, APEC ministers, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, held their own meeting behind closed doors in Lima to set the tone for the two-day summit to follow.

The APEC program was to focus on trade and investment for what proponents dubbed inclusive growth.

But uncertainty over Trump's next moves following his Nov 5 election victory now clouds the agenda - as it does for the COP29 climate talks underway in Azerbaijan, and a G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro next week.

With the US president-elect having signalled a confrontational approach to Beijing for his second term in the White House, Saturday's face-to-face between Xi and Biden will be a closely watched affair.