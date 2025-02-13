China proposes Putin-Trump summit to end Ukraine war: Report

BEIJING: China has floated a proposal to hold a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump to help end the Ukraine war, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chinese officials in recent weeks have raised a proposal with the Trump team through intermediaries to hold a summit between the two leaders and to facilitate peacekeeping efforts after an eventual truce, according to people in Beijing and Washington cited by the newspaper.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Trump said Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had expressed a desire for peace in separate phone calls with him on Wednesday (Feb 12), and Trump had ordered top US officials to begin talks on ending the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin had said Putin and Trump had agreed to meet, and Putin had invited Trump to visit Moscow. Trump said their first meeting would "probably" take place soon in Saudi Arabia.