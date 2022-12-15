China's road to reopening from COVID-19 could be 'bumpy': Analyst

SINGAPORE: China may be loosening its tough zero-COVID policy, but the pivot towards economic reopening will be “a bumpy ride”, said one analyst on Thursday (Dec 15).

The latest data suggests that the country’s economic recovery will not be smooth.

China's economy lost more steam in November as factory output growth slowed and retail sales extended declines, both missing forecasts and clocking their worst readings in six months, amid growing signs of surging COVID-19 infections.

“What we have been seeing in the past few days is that the reopening is a bumpy ride,” said ANZ's Greater China chief economist Raymond Yeung.

“It is not very straightforward, so uncertainty will remain and risk will remain with the infection situation continuing to affect consumption and also whether the situation will be under control, especially in factories,” he added.

“Some of these manufacturers will also be affected because of the labour shortage and also people may not be able to come to work.”

KEY GAUGES FALL SHORT OF ESTIMATES

Industrial output rose 2.2 per cent in November from a year before, slowing significantly from the 5 per cent growth seen in October. It marked the slowest growth since May.

Meanwhile, retail sales fell 5.9 per cent, also the biggest contraction since May.