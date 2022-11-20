China, Russia seek 'might makes right' world: US defense chief

HALIFAX: China and Russia seek a world where force is used to resolve disputes, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned on Saturday (Nov 19), vowing that the United States will continue defending humanitarian principles and international law.

"Beijing, like Moscow, seeks a world where might makes right, where disputes are resolved by force, and where autocrats can stamp out the flame of freedom," Austin told the Halifax International Security Forum in Canada.

Moscow's war against Kyiv "has underscored the challenge that we face in the Indo-Pacific, where (China) is also pushing for something very far from our vision of a free and stable and open international system", Austin said.

Chinese activities around Taiwan are growing "increasingly provocative", he said, with Beijing's aircraft flying close to the island on a near-daily basis and carrying out a number of dangerous intercepts of US and allied planes.

Washington has identified China and its efforts to refashion the Indo-Pacific region as the most consequential challenge faced by the United States.

The US National Defense Strategy, released last month, also said Russia's invasion of Ukraine highlights the "acute threats" Moscow poses, which Washington is working to deter.