BEIJING: China, the United States and Russia agreed on a symbolic "peace declaration" at an unprecedented three-way summit on Thursday (Nov 19) and reaffirmed that nuclear war should never be fought, but announced no plans for arms control talks long sought by Trump.

A joint declaration released by Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin capped a three-day diplomatic swing by Trump through Asia that produced few tangible victories, despite his repeated boasts about making history and brokering peace.

Instead, the trip raised fresh questions among US allies about his increasingly close relationships with Xi and with Putin, who continues to wage war against Ukraine.

Trump greeted Putin as "my friend" and received a hug from Xi in the latest of the diplomatic spectacles he favours.

Those meetings, which have included discussions with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and summits with Putin, have drawn praise from some for his willingness to engage directly with US adversaries and criticism from others for giving autocrats a global stage.

The leaders pledged to advance United Nations reforms, increase supplies of fuel products for all countries, and uphold the immunity enjoyed by state officials in international courts.

The declaration did not mention Russia's war in Ukraine or the US conflict with Iran, and in a press conference afterwards, Putin acknowledged it did not set ambitious goals and added that nobody would be forced to comply with its decisions.

The powers "reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought" and added that they would "conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing proliferation of nuclear weapons", without giving a time frame.

But the statement made no mention of negotiations on a trilateral nuclear arms reduction treaty, something Trump has pushed since his first term and that China has consistently rejected, arguing that its arsenal is much smaller than those of the other powers.