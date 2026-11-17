BEIJING: China condemned on Tuesday (Nov 17) new United States curbs on chip exports and vowed to take "necessary measures" after Washington moved to close a loophole under intense scrutiny following the Nvidia spy scandal.

Washington announced new restrictions on Monday on AI chip exports which will require data centres anywhere in the world to have a US licence to provide large volumes of computing power from advanced chips to companies headquartered in China, Macau or other countries under US arms embargoes.

The rules also require licences to ship advanced chips to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil - countries the US commerce department says present a "higher-than-normal risk of diversion" of the chips.

Beijing's foreign ministry denounced the curbs on Tuesday.

"The US repeatedly overstretches the concept of national security, abusing export control measures," ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news briefing, vowing that China will "take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests".

The country's commerce ministry also expressed "firm opposition" to the new restrictions, urging the US to "return to the right track of resolving differences" through consultation and cooperation.

"Such actions ... undermine market rules and the international economic and trade order, and threaten the stability of global semiconductor industrial and supply chains," the ministry said in a statement late Tuesday, also threatening Washington with countermeasures.