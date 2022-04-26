Logo
US seeks to increase security cooperation with Papua New Guinea
US seeks to increase security cooperation with Papua New Guinea

United States assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs Daniel Kritenbrink speaks at a hearing with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington on Dec 8, 2021. (File photo: AFP/Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images North America)

26 Apr 2022 05:50PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 05:50PM)
SYDNEY: The United States wants to expand security cooperation with the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea, a US official said on Tuesday (Apr 26), amid concerns in Washington about China's motives for striking a security pact with the nearby Solomon Islands.

A US delegation met Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape and its defence chiefs last week and plan to hold further security discussions in the coming months, said US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink.

"There is a desire on both sides to ensure we take concrete steps to expand our security cooperation," he told reporters in a call.

Last Friday, the United States said it had warned Solomon Islands Prime Minister Mannaseh Sogavare that it would have "significant concerns and respond accordingly" to any steps to establish a permanent Chinese military presence.

China said previously that the security agreement signed last week does not pose a risk to the United States. China has criticised Australia, which is less than 2,000km away and historically provided policing to the Solomon Islands, for opposing it.

Kritenbrink, part of a White House delegation that travelled to the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and Fiji last week, said that Sogavare had reiterated in the meeting that the China agreement was focused on domestic security needs and that there would be no military base.

However, the United States would monitor developments, because it was concerned by the lack of transparency and China's motives, he said.

"They are completely unclear because this agreement has not been scrutinised," Kritenbrink said, adding that the concern was shared by regional partners, Pacific island nations and among the Solomon Islands' people.

The Solomon Islands occupies a strategic position for shipping lanes and communications in the Pacific, and was the scene of some of the bloodiest fighting in that theatre of World War II, which the US delegation highlighted in a visit to a war memorial.

China offered to redevelop a naval base in Papua New Guinea in 2018, but the government there struck a deal instead for Australia and the United States to upgrade a former World War II US naval base at Manus Island. Papua New Guinea is Australia's nearest northern neighbour.

"We do know that the PRC is seeking to establish a more robust overseas logistics and basing infrastructure that would allow the PLA to project and sustain military power at greater distances," Kritenbrink said, referring to the People's Republic of China and its military.

Source: Reuters/kg

