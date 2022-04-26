US seeks to increase security cooperation with Papua New Guinea

SYDNEY: The United States wants to expand security cooperation with the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea, a US official said on Tuesday (Apr 26), amid concerns in Washington about China's motives for striking a security pact with the nearby Solomon Islands.

A US delegation met Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape and its defence chiefs last week and plan to hold further security discussions in the coming months, said US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink.

"There is a desire on both sides to ensure we take concrete steps to expand our security cooperation," he told reporters in a call.

Last Friday, the United States said it had warned Solomon Islands Prime Minister Mannaseh Sogavare that it would have "significant concerns and respond accordingly" to any steps to establish a permanent Chinese military presence.

China said previously that the security agreement signed last week does not pose a risk to the United States. China has criticised Australia, which is less than 2,000km away and historically provided policing to the Solomon Islands, for opposing it.

Kritenbrink, part of a White House delegation that travelled to the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and Fiji last week, said that Sogavare had reiterated in the meeting that the China agreement was focused on domestic security needs and that there would be no military base.

However, the United States would monitor developments, because it was concerned by the lack of transparency and China's motives, he said.

"They are completely unclear because this agreement has not been scrutinised," Kritenbrink said, adding that the concern was shared by regional partners, Pacific island nations and among the Solomon Islands' people.