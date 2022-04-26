US says 'only a handful of people' have seen China-Solomon Islands deal

SYDNEY: United States officials who visited the Solomon Islands are convinced that "only a handful of people in a very small circle" have seen the final version of its controversial new security deal with China.

The high-level delegation arrived in the Pacific nation for talks with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare last Friday (Apr 22), three days after Beijing announced that the deal had been signed.

A draft version of the pact, leaked on social media in March, prompted a flurry of lobbying by long-time Solomon Islands allies the United States and Australia, which have long-feared an expansion of Chinese military reach in the region.

Quizzed on Tuesday about whether the delegation had asked to see the deal during talks with Sogavare, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink said: "I think it's clear that only a handful of people in a very small circle have seen this agreement."

He added that it was a source of concern that Sogavare had stated publicly he would "only share the details with China's permission".

Kritenbrink was critical of the "complete lack of transparency behind this agreement", saying that other Pacific nations as well as "friends inside the Solomon Islands" were similarly concerned that the deal had been inked behind closed doors.

"What precisely are the motivations behind the agreement? What exactly are China's objectives?" Kritenbrink asked.

"I think they are completely unclear, because this agreement has not been scrutinised, or viewed, or subject to any kind of consultation or approval process by anyone else."

The opposition Solomon Islands Democratic Party has asked for the deal to be made public, citing a security arrangement with Australia that has been available online for several years.