China special envoy to visit Ukraine, Russia

BEIJING: China will send a special envoy to Ukraine, Russia and other European nations from Monday (May 15), Beijing said on Friday, the highest-ranking Chinese diplomat to visit the war-torn country since Moscow's invasion last year.

From Ukraine to the Middle East, Beijing in recent months has sought to position itself as a mediator with a leading role in solving the world's crises.

But while China says it is a neutral party in the Ukraine war, it has been criticised for refusing to condemn Moscow for the invasion.

More than a year into the war, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone last month.

Beijing then announced that Li Hui - China's ambassador to Russia from 2009 to 2019 - would lead a delegation to Ukraine..