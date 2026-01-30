Britain's Starmer hails 'good progress' after meeting China's Xi

VISA DEAL

Starmer signed a series of cooperation agreements after meeting Premier Li Qiang, with Downing Street announcing Beijing had agreed to visa-free travel for British passport holders visiting China for under 30 days.



That brings Britain in line with about 50 other countries allowed visa-free access, including France, Germany, Australia and Japan, and follows a similar agreement made between China and Canada this month.



The agreements also included cooperation on targeting supply chains used by migrant smugglers, as well as on British exports to China, health and strengthening a UK-China trade commission.



The issue of irregular migrants is highly sensitive for Starmer, who has promised to crack down on people smugglers and stem a wave of arrivals that has fuelled rising support for the far right.



Starmer will also travel to economic powerhouse Shanghai on Friday before making a brief stop in Japan to meet Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.



Beijingers told AFP that Starmer's trip, as well as recent visits by other Western leaders, showed increased desire for economic cooperation with China.



Resident Xie Yu, who lived in London as a graduate student, said European economies have been hit hard by Trump's tariffs and were "struggling".



Xie said he hoped more Chinese would have the chance to study abroad as he did.



"Exchanges between young people can help be a foundation for overall ties between the two countries in the future."