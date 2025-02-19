China supports all Ukraine peace efforts, Gaza is not a 'bargaining chip', says Wang

UNITED NATIONS: China supports all efforts conducive to peace talks in Ukraine, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, and stressed that Gaza and the West Bank are "not a bargaining chip in political trade-offs".

After Russian and US officials met in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and agreed to press ahead with efforts to end the war in Ukraine, Wang told the Security Council: "China supports all efforts conducive to peace talks."

He said Beijing would continue to follow four points outlined by President Xi Jinping on what should be done.