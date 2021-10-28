US ban on China Telecom is 'malicious suppression', says Beijing

BEIJING: A decision by the United States to ban China Telecom from operating in the country on national security concerns is "malicious suppression", Beijing said Thursday (Oct 28), warning it would damage a tentative thaw in relations.

Tensions are high between the world's two biggest economies on a plethora of fronts, including trade, human rights, Taiwan and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week Washington ordered China Telecom Americas to discontinue its services within 60 days - ending nearly two decades of operations in the country and piling further strain on relations between the superpowers.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said China Telecom's "ownership and control by the Chinese government raise significant national security and law enforcement risks".

The FCC added that this gave Beijing opportunities "to access, store, disrupt, and/or misroute US communications", which in turn allowed them to engage in espionage and other harmful activities against the US.