Chinese-owned TikTok becomes political target amid fears that app could be used for spying, propaganda

SINGAPORE: Popular Chinese video-sharing app TikTok has become a political target amid growing fears among governments that China could use it for spying or propaganda, said observers.

As the app grows in popularity, and geopolitical rivalry between China and the West remains, worries over privacy and security have been raised.

In the past week alone, several top policymaking institutions and governments have banned the social media app from their devices.

The bans underscore mounting concerns that the Chinese government could use TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, to harvest users' data to advance its political interests and meddle in other countries' internal affairs.

PRIVACY, SECURITY CONCERNS OVER TIKTOK’S POPULARITY

There are concerns over what information is being collected, and whether that is being passed to the Chinese servers, said Dr Kevin Curran, professor of cybersecurity at Ulster University, on the widening pushback against the app.

This data could potentially include IP addresses, locations, messages sent within the app, and keystrokes captured from the in-app browser, he suggested.