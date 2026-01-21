China tells Davos forum it never pursued trade surplus, vows to import more

DAVOS: China never deliberately pursued a trade surplus and is willing to be "the world's market", Vice Premier He Lifeng told the World Economic Forum on Tuesday (Jan 20), after the manufacturing giant logged a record surplus that will further unnerve its trade partners.

China is willing to leverage its "mega-sized market" and "more vigorously" expand imports, He said at the WEF's annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort Davos.

"We are not only willing to be the world's factory, but also, more eagerly, to be the world's market," He said.

Last year, resilient demand for goods made in China helped the world's second-largest economy weather challenges from US President Donald Trump's erratic trade policies and slow sales at home.

However, China's reliance on exports has created endemic production overcapacity and exposed it to potential pushback from countries seeking to protect their own manufacturing sectors.

Vice Premier He is leading a Chinese government delegation in Davos, where various heads of state, including Trump, and top tech and financial executives are among some 2,900 delegates.

He, the third-highest-ranking Chinese official to attend Davos since President Xi Jinping's visit in 2017, will also host a reception with global business leaders, a source told Reuters.