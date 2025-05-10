US and China prepare for trade talks as Trump floats tariff cut

WASHINGTON: Senior US and Chinese officials are in Switzerland this weekend for talks aimed at de-escalating a burgeoning trade war sparked by President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff rollout, and fuelled by strong retaliatory measures from Beijing.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are set to confer with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng in the Swiss city of Geneva on Saturday (May 10) and Sunday - the first such talks between the two sides since Trump slapped steep new levies on China last month.

Tariffs imposed on the Asian manufacturing giant since the start of the year currently total 145 per cent, with cumulative duties on some goods reaching a staggering 245 per cent.

In retaliation, China slapped 125 per cent levies on US goods, cementing what is effectively a trade embargo between the world's two largest economies.

Trump signalled on Friday that he could lower the sky-high tariffs on Chinese imports, taking to social media to suggest that an "80% Tariff on China seems right!"

His press secretary Karoline Leavitt later clarified he would not do so unilaterally, adding that China would need to make concessions as well.