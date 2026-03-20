China, UK have responsibility to maintain peace: Beijing's FM
China's foreign minister Wang Yi said China and the UK should "consistently take actions conducive to peace".
BEIJING: China's foreign minister told his British counterpart on Thursday (Mar 19) that the two countries had a responsibility to maintain international peace and security, and renewed calls for a ceasefire in the Middle East.
Beijing is a partner of Iran, which has been targeted by US-Israeli attacks since last month, but has also criticised Tehran's strikes against Gulf states housing US military bases.
In a phone call, China's Wang Yi told British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper that their countries should "consistently take actions conducive to peace", according to a readout from Beijing's foreign ministry.
They should work together to "prevent further damage to the international order and the erosion of the foundations of global peace", Wang told Cooper.
A "prolonged conflict yields no winners", Wang said.
Cooper visited Saudi Arabia last week on the UK's first ministerial visit to the region since the start of the war.
US President Donald Trump has voiced disappointment with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over what he calls Britain's lack of support in the conflict.
The UK leader said on Monday that Britain was "taking the necessary action to defend ourselves and our allies" but would "not be drawn into the wider war".
Starmer said Britain was working with allies towards a "viable" plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but ruled out a NATO mission.
Beijing condemned on Thursday the killing of Iranian national security chief Ali Larijani by an Israeli air strike, calling it "unacceptable".