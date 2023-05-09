China in touch with all parties in seeking Ukraine ceasefire: Foreign minister

BERLIN: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday (May 9) that Beijing would maintain lines of communication with all parties to the war in Ukraine, including Germany, in seeking a ceasefire.

"As a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and responsible major country, China will neither watch the fire from the other bank nor add fuel to the fire," Qin said alongside German counterpart Annalena Baerbock during a visit to Berlin.

Commenting on a European Union proposal to blacklist several Chinese companies as part of a new package of sanctions against Russia, Qin said Beijing "firmly opposes some countries in using their so-called laws to impose long-arm jurisdiction and unilateral sanctions on other countries, including China".

"China will make necessary responses and resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and legitimate interests of Chinese enterprises," Qin said.

The EU's executive has proposed blacklisting Chinese companies and curbing exports to nations seen as involved in bypassing Russia's trade restrictions under the latest set of sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.